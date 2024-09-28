(Video) ‘Needless’: Silly reason why Trent Alexander-Arnold was booked in opening 5 minutes vs Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold booked for a needless intervention v Wolves - pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

You could forgive Liverpool fans for sighing in frustration at the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold picking up a ‘needless’ (in the words of Paul Gorst on X) yellow card in the opening stages against Wolves.

The Reds fullback was cautioned by on-pitch official Anthony Taylor (BBC Sport) for kicking the ball away after the hosts had won a free-kick.

Having no doubt witnessed the likes of Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice being penalised for similar offences (BBC Sport), it’s a shame to see our No.66 make the same mistake.

It’s just a poor decision so early in the game when there was nothing to be gained from such an intervention.

Hopefully, he, and any of Trent’s Liverpool teammates, won’t be forced to learn the hard way in future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports via Lfcsprawl on X: