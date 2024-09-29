Gary Neville will be seriously regretting Liverpool prediction after Spurs win sees haunting stat emerge

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Sky Sports Presenter, Gary Neville looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

One might reasonably suspect that Gary Neville will be watching Manchester United’s latest torrid display with gritted teeth.

Not just simply because the Red Devils continue to show no sign of improvement under Erik ten Hag, but also because his pre-season predictions are looking increasingly foolish.

Prior to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, the former fullback backed his old side to finish third in the table ahead of Chelsea (fourth) and Liverpool (fifth) on Sky Sports.

Reminder that Gary Neville predicted Man United would finish 3rd this season with Liverpool outside the top 4. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ArAWgGLrTH — Paddy.og 🍌 (@PaddyWarburton) September 29, 2024

Since that point, the Old Trafford-dwelling side has suffered two 3-0 home defeats (courtesy of the Reds and Tottenham) and now find themselves in the bottom half of the English top-flight.

It’s an appalling start to the season no matter how anyone connected to Manchester United wants to spin it.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

Gary Neville’s Liverpool prediction is absolutely woeful

In the Monday Night Football pundit’s defence, Jurgen Klopp had been replaced by Arne Slot at the Anfield helm and no one knew quite what to expect from the Dutch head coach.

That said, we shouldn’t be entirely surprised about the Mancunian sticking his foot in his mouth with his footballing predictions – the 49-year-old claimed his old club wouldn’t suffer a big defeat at the Theatre of Dreams against Liverpool at the start of September. How did that turn out again?

It might now be well-advised for Neville to seriously revise his pre-season predictions, however, in light of the fact Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table. And deservedly so, we might add.

The statistics underlining the respective sides’ start to the 2024/25 campaign are chalk and cheese.

The Merseysiders are keeping it tight at the back (conceding 0.33 goals per game) whilst blowing opponents away at the opposite end of the pitch (two goals scored per game), as per the Premier League’s official stats. Contrast these figures with Manchester United’s 1.33 goals conceded per game and 0.83 goals scored per game.

The unavoidable conclusion that must be derived from such numbers is that United are built to lose games. Frankly, it’s borderline miraculous that Ten Hag’s men are anywhere near the top half of the table, which is astounding given the quality at their disposal.

Look away Gary Neville: Manchester United v Tottenham stat is awful reading

It’s official: Both Liverpool and Tottenham have scored more goals at Old Trafford than Manchester United, as was noted by @StatmanDave’s update on X.

If this isn’t the final nail in the coffin for the former Ajax manager’s hapless time in the red half of Manchester, you have to wonder what will be required to tip the United hierarchy over the edge.

Spurs (2) and Liverpool (3) have both now scored more goals than Manchester United (1) at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season. This is a tough watch. 😤 pic.twitter.com/pppq4pD86A — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 29, 2024

Long may it continue, from our point of view, of course!