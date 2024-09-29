‘Has got everything’: Owen Hargreaves blown away after watching ‘brilliant’ Liverpool player vs Wolves

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Owen Hargreaves has credited Ryan Gravenberch with having ‘grabbed his chance’ at Liverpool under new head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutch midfielder played a key role in the 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday as the Merseysiders propelled themselves to the top of the league table.

It prompted the former England international to hand over some hefty praise to the ‘brilliant’ No.38.

“He is 190cm. He is 22 years old. He has got everything. But he is not a specialist defensive midfield player. There is a difference,” the former Manchester United midfielder spoke on Premier League Productions (via Daily Mail).

“I think he is a brilliant midfield player, he is a box-to-box [player], depending on who you play. But I think in a big game, in a one-off game, to go and win the Premier League or the Champions League, I think you need a specialist. Liverpool showed that with Fabinho or Manchester City showed that with Rodri.

“I still think they will address his position. But credit Gravenberch, he has grabbed his chance and that’s all you need.

“That’s what you need as a player, you need someone to trust you and he has proven it. I still think tougher tests will come. I love what he is doing, but I still think they will go and get somebody.”

Gravenberch recorded a 100% duel success rate (8/8 ground and aerial) and a 92% pass accuracy rate (57/62) against Wolves.

Liverpool are set to next take on Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday October 2.

Do Liverpool still need to sign a specialist holding midfielder? Or keep the faith in Ryan Gravenberch?

It’s an excellent question. Judging by our Dutch international’s tremendous start to the 2024/25 season, you could forgive Arne Slot for maintaining full faith in his deepest-lying midfielder.

Given how strong our prior reported interest in Martin Zubimendi was, of course, we likewise wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool take another run at the Real Sociedad star in the transfer windows to come.

The question that remains is whether it would be fair to see Ryan Gravenberch sidelined by a potential new signing.

In our view, it’s very much the 22-year-old’s position to lose – regardless of who (if anyone) walks through the door in the January transfer window.