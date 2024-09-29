(Image) Konate spent night after Wolves win doing exactly what you would expect

Ibou Konate enjoyed a mixed evening against Wolves with a goal and a big role to play in the opposition scoring against us but he was still a big part of the victory.

As the Frenchman returned home for the evening, he uploaded a picture to his Instagram stories to show how he was recovering from the match.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool midfielder spotted with ankle strapping after Reds top the league

It showed our No.5 with his legs in recovery compression boots whilst he watched Dragon Ball Z on the TV.

Relaxing and enjoying anime is probably how we all imagine the 25-year-old spends most of his evenings!

You can view the image of Konate via his Instagram account:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence