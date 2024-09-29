(Video) Liverpool fans will be in awe of what Gravenberch did against Wolves

Ryan Gravenberch continues to be the man of the moment and that continued against Wolves, with one moment in particular catching the eye.

Deep into the second half, our No.38 picked up the ball and drove through the heart of Gary O’Neil’s side with a brilliant run and piece of skill.

READ MORE: (Video) O’Neil confirms devastating Wolves update that will impact Slot’s plans

Using the presence of Virgil van Dijk as a decoy, this moment spoke to the confidence that the Dutch midfielder is playing with at the moment.

Despite the outcry for a No.6 this summer, we may well have been very lucky to have been forced to allow the 22-year-old to instead thrive for this campaign.

You can watch Gravenberch’s run courtesy of Sky Sports (via @TheAnfieldWrap on X):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence