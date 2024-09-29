(Video) Liverpool loanee scores first goal at new club in first league start

Liverpool are currently top of the league and enjoying life in the Premier League but one of our players had their focus on other matters this weekend, at their new club.

Currently playing for Middlesbrough on loan from the Reds, Ben Doak was handed his first start of the campaign and managed to score his first goal.

READ MORE: (Image) What Trent and Robertson did after full-time speaks volumes of dressing room thoughts right now

When Viktor Johansson’s save fell towards the young Scot, he wasted no time to tap the ball into the net and put his side in the lead for the match.

Let’s hope the former Celtic teenager can kick on from here and show everyone the talents we all know he possesses.

You can watch Doak’s goal (from 0:25) via Middlesbrough FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence