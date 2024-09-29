(Image) Liverpool midfielder spotted with ankle strapping after Reds top the league

Liverpool’s victory over Wolves meant that we ended Saturday as Premier League leaders but there was some cause for concern when images circled of one player.

After the match, Andy Robertson uploaded a picture of Ryan Gravenberch to his Instagram account and it showed ankle strapping on the Dutchman.

It’s clearly not been a problem severe enough to stop our No.38 playing but seeing as he was handed no minutes against West Ham in the League Cup, perhaps the 22-year-old is nursing a slight fitness concern.

Given the former Bayern Munich midfielder’s current run of form, it would be disastrous to see him miss any football in the coming weeks and months.

You can view the image of Gravenberch via Robertson’s Instagram account:

