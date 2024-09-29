Report shares internal view from Liverpool about Salah’s future after Agbonlahor’s Saudi claim

Mo Salah is currently nine months away from becoming a free agent, with many Liverpool fans growing increasingly anxious about the Egyptian’s future.

Those nerves won’t have been helped when, in recent days, Gabriel Agbonlahor told talkSPORT that the 32-year-old will ‘definitely’ leave Anfield in 2025 and has already agreed a move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, according to Football Insider, the Merseyside club aren’t concerned about those claims from the ex-Aston Villa striker, with a belief internally that a contract extension will be formalised before other teams can approach him in January.

Liverpool chiefs remain keen to tie down Salah to a new deal and are set to begin talks over his future ‘in due course’.

Despite the brash claims from Agbonlahor during the week, we suspect that the only people who could currently provide an informed answer as to Salah’s plans for the future are the player himself, his family, his representatives and high-ranking personnel at Liverpool FC.

The ambiguous hint of talks over a new contract beginning ‘in due course’ are unlikely to ease the nerves of Reds fans who just want the situation sorted sooner rather than later so that all the speculation could finally go away.

We can’t imagine the Anfield hierarchy being so negligent as to not actively tackle the matter in the coming weeks, especially when the 32-year-old would be free to speak with other clubs from January onwards.

Five goals and four assists in our first eight games this season – including the match-winning penalty at Wolves yesterday – shows just how crucial Salah remains to Liverpool, and his incredible goalscoring consistency should never be taken for granted.

Let’s hope that Richard Hughes and co already have the matter in hand and can strike an agreement with the Egyptian King soon (ditto for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk).

