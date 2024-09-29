(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Arne Slot did after Wolves victory

We may have a new figurehead at Liverpool but on-field results and performances are very similar and as Arne Slot’s Reds went top of the league, fans captured what happened next.

The Dutchman headed over to the travelling Kop and saluted them in what has become his customary post-match celebration, the thumbs up, wave and slight fist pump.

READ MORE: (Image) Konate spent night after Wolves win doing exactly what you would expect

It’s certainly a lot less theatrical than what we saw with Jurgen Klopp but when you’re sat top of the table, it’s not hard to get on board with change.

Let’s hope we can continue this rich vein of form and extend our stay as table toppers.

You can view the video of Slot via @asim_lfc on X:

Yes we know, Arne — Take the three and run. #LFC pic.twitter.com/8vAN2OWpqX — Asim (@asim_lfc) September 28, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence