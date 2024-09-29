Arne Slot made Ten Hag look a fool twice this season thanks to £34.2m Liverpool star – opinion

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch’s performances for Liverpool this season have raised serious questions about the Reds’ supposedly ongoing need for midfield reinforcements.

The Merseysiders were understood to be intensely keen on landing Martin Zubimendi’s signature in the prior summer transfer window.

Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on your point of view, events transpired to keep the Spanish international in San Sebastian. Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s coaching has seen Liverpool’s No.38 thrive in 2024/25 following a mixed first season at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The former Bayern Munich star signed for the Anfield-based outfit in 2023 for £34.2m.

Gravenberch struggled to find his place at the Bundesliga outfit, following a move in 2022, leading to his eventual switch to English football.

Erik ten Hag brought the wrong ex-Ajax star to Manchester United

Manchester United’s loss has very much been Liverpool’s gain – particularly following Slot’s arrival on Merseyside this summer.

Despite Erik ten Hag adding Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt to a United squad already containing former Ajax man Antony, it has been ex-protege Ryan Gravenberch who has shone most brightly of the quartet in 2024/25.

Unfortunately, for our head coach’s Old Trafford-dwelling counterpart, the 22-year-old is now plying his trade for the Red Devils’ arch-rivals.

With the Dutch international at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, Slot masterminded a 3-0 win in Manchester which saw the former win 7/10 duels (ground and aerial) and secure an 84% pass success rate (37/44), as recorded on Sofascore. By contrast, Manchester United’s starting midfield trio (comprising Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo) won 13 duels in total.

Considering that Ten Hag’s men were understood to be seriously interested in Gravenberch back in 2023 (Sky Sports) – instead landing Sofyan Amrabat – we can’t help but feel that Liverpool (and Arne Slot) have dished out two black eyes to United this season so far.

Let’s see if we can land a third humiliating blow come our next league meeting on January 4!