Szoboszlai’s comments after narrow miss at Wolves explain his thinking

Dominik Szoboszlai was a key part of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Wolves but was unable to open the scoring in the match, after being handed a huge opportunity to do so.

Taking to his Instagram account after the win, our No.8 wrote: ‘Game of inches but the most important is the 3 points! ☠️🔴’.

Also sharing a picture from the moment that Sam Johnstone saved the Hungarian’s effort from point blank range, it was a clear reference to the missed opportunity.

Had we not left Molineux Stadium with all three points, then the 23-year-old may have been on the end of some more disparaging comments in his replies.

However, Arne Slot’s Reds were able to find a way to secure a win and stake our claim as league leaders thanks to the points we accrued.

The former Leipzig man will no doubt have been replaying the golden moment for him all evening but now it’s about ensuring he takes the next one.

Let’s hope we see the midfielder continue to be a goal threat for the rest of the campaign and add to his one goal that was scored in the San Siro, swiftly.

There won’t always be a game where missed chances don’t cost us points and so we can only thank Mo Salah and Ibou Konate for taking theirs!

You can view Szoboszlai’s comments via his Instagram account:

