(Image) What Trent and Robertson did after full-time speaks volumes of dressing room thoughts right now

Liverpool enjoyed a solid day’s work against Wolves and with the Reds sitting top of the league, it’s safe to say that morale is high at the moment but Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold shared what the dressing room are really thinking.

With our left back using the caption: ‘Give it a rest 😴’ and the right back writing: ‘Man of the moment 🤩’ – both men uploaded pictures of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder was posing with his Player of the Match award after the game and it’s clear his teammates are playfully getting bored of his brilliant form.

Long may this continue though and it’s so nice to see a young player thrive under a new coach and new system.

You can view the images of Gravenberch from Robertson and Alexander-Arnold courtesy of their Instagram accounts (via @LFCTransferRoom on X):

📲 | Trent and Robbo with some praise for Ryan Gravenberch 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/YFTCSGgVFO — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 28, 2024

