(Image) Liverpool fans will love what Tsimikas was spotted doing after Salah’s goal

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Mo Salah done what he always seems to do, scored a vital goal for Liverpool as we went top of the league and his teammates are clearly still not used to his unerring level of consistency.

Following the Egyptian King’s penalty against Wolves, cameras not only captured how our No.11 celebrated but also how Kostas Tsimikas enjoyed the moment on the sidelines.

As the forward nonchalantly wagged his finger towards the travelling fans, the Greek Scouser can be seen leaping nearly 10 feet in the air for his celebrations.

The difference in restraint during the moment says a lot about both men but also how much the converted penalty meant to the whole squad.

You can view Salah and Tsimikas’ celebrations via @TheRedmenTV on X:

Kostas is the background 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JUeR4G8qbv — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 28, 2024

