(Video) Exit-linked Liverpool stalwart reassures fans of ‘100%’ commitment to the Reds

While Liverpool fans will be delighted with things are going on the pitch for their team, they continue to be kept on tenterhooks as to the future of several long-serving stalwarts.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all have just nine months remaining on their respective contracts, while Bayern Munich are understood to be interested in Alisson Becker amid claims that the Brazilian is ‘frustrated’ with the Reds’ acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvili (TEAMtalk).

However, in an interview with Joe Hart for BBC Match of the Day, the 31-year-old reiterated his total commitment to his current club as one member of the on-field leadership group at Anfield.

The goalkeeper insisted: “I’m committed to this club, 100%, and that involves how to be part of this leadership group.”

Unlike Salah, Trent and Van Dijk, Alisson is protected by a contract which runs to 2027, so there isn’t the same urgency to sort out his future as there is with that Liverpool trio whose deals expire next summer.

His insistence that he’s fully committed to the Reds would suggest that reports of him being discontent at Anfield are wide of the mark; and while we can understand why Bayern would be interested in signing him, he’s made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Merseyside any time soon.

His words will be music to the ears of LFC fans who’ve enough to worry about with the situations involving the aforementioned trio.

