(Video) Cheeky Alisson repeatedly flouted one request during Liverpool squad photoshoot

Alisson Becker enjoyed tormenting photographers during a photoshoot involving Liverpool’s first-team squad on Monday.

Arne Slot’s players assembled for the obligatory early-season group photo, and the goalkeeper ended up generating plenty of amusement as it was being taken.

Upon it being noticeable that he was the only player with his arms folded, the 31-year-old was asked to follow the rest of the squad in dropping them by his sides.

Alisson obliged momentarily before returning to his original pose, and he repeated that on more than one occasion amid laughter from his teammates around him, and multiple pleas from the photographers to fall in with what the group was doing.

It was clear from the cheeky grin on his face as he teased the staff tasked with capturing the photo that he was enjoying his momentary devilment!

You can view Alisson teasing the photographers below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):