(Video) Rob Earnshaw makes baffling Alexander-Arnold statement after Wolves win

Liverpool won and the Reds went top of the league but that hasn’t stopped Rob Earnshaw from trying to criticise the way Arne Slot is managing his new team.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 43-year-old said: “We have to get away from playing Trent Alexander-Arnold as a fullback for me.

“In my opinion, the best thing about Trent Alexander-Arnold is everything going forward, I would play him anywhere in midfield, anywhere it doesn’t matter.”

After watching us take top spot in the league and many crediting the midfield being one of our best assets, as well as our vice captain also playing well at right back, why would you call for this change?

Thankfully, our new head coach has a lot more sense than the former Fresno assistant manager and will likely take very little notice of this.

You can watch Earnshaw’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 0:44) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

