£68m Liverpool target hands Richard Hughes massive incentive to swoop for him in 2025 – report

Liverpool have seemingly been handed a major incentive to pounce for one reported transfer target in 2025.

The Reds are understood to have made contact with the representatives of Eberechi Eze during the summer (The Palace Way), and according to Football Insider, the 26-year-old is now open to leaving Crystal Palace next year in search of a new challenge.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

Along with Tottenham, LFC have maintained their interest in the England international, who could emulate former Eagles teammate Michael Olise in quitting Selhurst Park to undertake the next chapter of his career.

It’s claimed that a £68m release clause in Eze’s contract will reactivate in 2025 (Daily Mail), having expired over the summer without being activated, much to the astonishment of CPFC chairman Steve Parish.

READ MORE: (Video) Exit-linked Liverpool stalwart reassures fans of ‘100%’ commitment to the Reds

READ MORE: Andy Robertson joins Rodri and Alisson in wanting ‘frustrating’ problem to be tackled

Between Eze’s apparent willingness to move on from Palace, and the impending reactivation of his release clause, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has been given significant encouragement to swoop for the playmaker next year.

The 26-year-old has begun the season with three goals in eight matches, albeit with just one of those coming in the Premier League, following on from hitting double figures in the top flight in the last two campaigns (Transfermarkt).

The Eagles have endured a tough beginning to 2024/25, dropping into the relegation zone over the weekend after defeat to struggling Everton; and having seen Olise enjoy an excellent start to his spell at Bayern Munich, the England playmaker could be further encouraged to take the next step in his career.

Eze would have tough competition for a starting berth at Liverpool, but his ability to adapt to numerous positions could make him a hugely useful asset for Arne Slot if the Reds were to snap him up in 2025.

Hughes might well be keeping a particularly close eye on Palace’s number 10 when LFC visit Selhurst Park in Premier League action next Saturday.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions