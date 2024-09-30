(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Konate did to Alexander-Arnold after Wolves win

Ibou Konate has been showcasing his playful side this weekend and that was very much on show in one moment with Trent Alexander-Arnold at full-time.

Our vice captain stomped back onto the turf with his jersey in hand, walking past our No.5 as he did so.

The Frenchman stopped the Scouser to ask if he could have his shirt that he was carrying, much to the amusement of the central defender.

The wry smile from our academy graduate gave vibes of a man who was very much used to these games from the former Leipzig man.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold and Konate via @drwnunez on X:

