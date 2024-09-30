(Video) Konate’s off-camera comments about Gary Neville will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Ibou Konate entertained the nation with his post match interview with Ryan Gravenberch after beating Wolves and it seems the fun didn’t stop there.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube account, we can see that the chat about Gary Neville continued after the Sky cameras stopped broadcasting.

Our No.5 was heard saying: “He is against me, I think” about the former Manchester United defender,

It was all said in jest and once again showcased the playful side of our much-loved Frenchman.

You can watch Konate’s comments (from 13:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

