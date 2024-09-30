European outlet links Liverpool with eyebrow-raising swoop for £88.5m Chelsea enigma

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Reports from Spain have linked Liverpool with a transfer swoop which, to say the least, could come as a surprise to Reds supporters.

According to Fichajes, Anfield chiefs might be looking towards life after Mo Salah by sensing an ‘opportunity’ to pounce for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international joined the Blues in an £88.5m deal in January 2023 (Sky Sports), but having flattered to deceive in his time at Stamford Bridge, the west London side may now be willing to do a deal for less than half that price.

The report claims that Liverpool are prepared to negotiate a prospective swoop for the 23-year-old for an initial €35m (£29.3m), with performance-related add-ons potentially seeing the proposed fee rise to €50m (£41.8m).

With all due respect, this is a transfer link that we find very difficult to believe unless it’s corroborated by a more reliable source closer to Liverpool, something that we don’t expect to happen any time soon.

Mudryk might’ve caught the eye with some blistering performances for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022, but his time in England has left a lot to be desired, with a paltry return of seven goals and six assists from 64 games for Chelsea (Transfermarkt).

You could argue that the 23-year-old hasn’t been helped by the constant off-field chaos at Stamford Bridge since he moved to London, although those same surroundings haven’t impeded his teammate Cole Palmer, who in the first six weeks of this season alone has only one goal fewer than the Ukrainian has managed in total for the Blues.

The aforementioned Salah is the poster boy for how Stamford Bridge’s trash can become someone else’s treasure, specifically Liverpool’s, and Mudryk is still young enough to rediscover his best form with a change of scenery to a more stable environment.

That said, given the abundance of riches that Slot currently has in attack, we can’t see how the Ukraine winger breaks into a team in which the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and a certain Egyptian King are thriving. This particular transfer rumour has ‘post-summer silly season’ written all over it.

