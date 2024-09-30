Liverpool now tracking ‘very exciting’ winger who could provide surprise Mo Salah solution – report

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hardly in desperate need of left-wing reinforcements in the near future.

The Merseysiders already possess the talents of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, plus the addition of Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window has further shored up the position.

However, one fresh report has claimed the Reds are keeping an eye on Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu several months ahead of the next market opening in January.

Liverpool and several Premier League clubs are tracking Patrick Dorgu

That’s the word from Niccolo Ceccarini on TuttoMercatoWeb who notes that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping a watching brief on the teenager.

“Speaking of quality players, the spotlight is definitely on Dorgu. The Danish winger made his debut for the national team last September 5 in the Nations League match against Switzerland, also scoring his first goal after less than two minutes from entering the field. Yet another great intuition by Corvino who took him from Nordsjaelland paying him 200 thousand euros,” the reporter wrote.

“Napoli tried to convince the Giallorossi club to sell him in the summer but the response was negative. The Azzurri club continues to follow him, Milan is also on his trail but also keep an eye on many Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool. Lecce has locked him up until 2029 even though they are aware that it will be difficult to keep him next season, especially if important offers were to arrive.”

The Serie A starlet (described as a ‘very exciting’ prospect by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand) has had a relatively subdued start to the 2024/25 season, scoring just one goal in seven games (across all competitions).

Admittedly, chances to feature higher up the pitch have come few and far between for the young footballer with only five (out of 34) appearances coming in the forward line in 2023/24. Hence why he’s previously primarily been considered as a wing-back option.

Could Dorgu replace Mo Salah on the right wing?

To give Dorgu credit where credit is due, he has been forced to play all over the pitch for Lecce this term – and by everywhere, we mean everywhere.

Seven first-team appearances have seen the Dane feature at right-back (1), left-back (1), left of midfield (2) and as a right-winger (3).

Rather intriguingly, this raises questions about where Luca Gotti – and potentially Liverpool and Arne slot – see the 19-year-old playing long-term.

A left-footed right-sided forward would, naturally, be of serious interest to us given our eventual need to replace record-breaking attacker Mo Salah.

The Egyptian’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025 and it currently remains unclear whether he’ll sign a new contract before that point.

Realistically, of course, it would be the height of insanity for our recruitment team to entrust the future of the position to such a young player (turning 20 in October). We also need to see how things shake out for Dorgu positionally before even considering such a pathway.