(Video) Neville writes off Liverpool title chances after Wolves win but ‘maybe get Champions League football’

Liverpool fans will be very aware that we ended the weekend as Premier League leaders but Gary Neville hasn’t seen enough to consider the Reds as contenders for the title.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the 49-year-old said: “I didn’t think Liverpool were anywhere near their best [against Wolves] and I think that they’re going to have a decent season it looks like.

“Maybe get Champions League football, I didn’t feel like I was watching title winners being honest with you.”

READ MORE: Szoboszlai’s comments after narrow miss at Wolves explain his thinking

Many of our supporters were hoping for another top four finish in this campaign and Arne Slot has already stressed the importance of waiting to see if his side can juggle Champions League football with domestic games before getting excited.

Whilst we are playing very well, the biggest tests are yet to come but we couldn’t have done much more (other than beat Nottingham Forest) at this stage of the campaign.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool (from 19:29) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

