(Video) Cole Palmer picks ex-Liverpool player Jurgen Klopp got rid of to shoot life-saving penalty

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer picked former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli when asked to named one player to take a penalty to save his life.

Of all the players in world football – never mind the many Reds to have donned the famous shirt – we have to admit some surprise at hearing the Chelsea star’s answer.

The Italian international was, without question, a highly talented footballer. However, his unsavoury antics on and off the pitch, coupled with an apparent lack of work ethic, evidently didn’t wash with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

In fact, the German tactician reportedly (Tribuna) asked Balotelli to leave in search of a loan spell to better himself before returning to Merseyside.

The former Manchester City forward eventually left in the summer of 2016, signing for Nice on a free transfer.

At the very least, we can’t accuse Cole Palmer of opting for a safe answer!

