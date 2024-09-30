(Video) Richards sets Szoboszlai target if he wants to be Liverpool’s No.10 this season

Liverpool are enjoying life under Arne Slot but that doesn’t mean that things can’t improve and Dominik Szoboszlai has been targeted as one man who could step up.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Micah Richards said: “Tactically for Liverpool, because Szoboszlai is playing in that No.10 role.

“I think if Liverpool want to challenge all the way, I think his numbers are going to have to be 10 goals, 10 assists this season realistically.”

Our head coach has already pushed for more goals and assists from our No.8 and that led to an immediate response in Milan but nothing since.

A huge opportunity was missed by the Hungarian at Molineux and now the 23-year-old will be feeling the pressure of wanting to keep his place in the side and only he can ensure this happens.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Szoboszlai (from 31:15) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

