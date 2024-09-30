(Video) Richards calls for Slot to stop ‘sacrificing’ 27-y/o and play him in the right position

Liverpool are sat pretty at the top of the league but there are certainly still ways in which we could improve, something that Micah Richards has picked up on.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the former Manchester City defender said: “Even just the way Jota moves, it’s sort of like they’re sacrificing all the good of him.

“Because I like Jota but I prefer Jota off the left but Diaz is playing so well.”

It’s a bold statement as our No.20 created the first goal and was brought down for the penalty against Wolves, making it a strong performance from him.

There’s already enough competition on the left wing and Arne Slot seems to prefer the 27-year-old as his central attacking option, over Darwin Nunez.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Jota (from 31:38) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

