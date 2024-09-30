(Video) Shearer names Liverpool individual who’s ‘been really impressive’ and discusses title chances

Liverpool enjoyed a solid weekend’s work against Wolves and it left us top of the table, something Alan Shearer commented on.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the Geordie said: “I don’t think [Liverpool will] be far away [from the title], I think that they’ve got a really good squad.

“I think the manager’s been really impressive and everything that he’s done, even after the the defeat at home to Forest, I think in the way he spoke, the way he understood it, the way he didn’t panic.

“Yeah, I’ve been really impressed with him.”

It’s hard not to be impressed with Arne Slot but he’s said himself that the biggest tests are still to come, meaning we can really see how we’re doing after the next international break.

If we get to Christmas and the Reds are still in title conversations, then there’s no reason why this great form can’t continue to the bitter end of the campaign.

