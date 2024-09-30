(Video) Shearer raves over ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player who has been Reds’ ‘strength’ this season

It’s been a good weekend for Liverpool fans and as we now sit top of the league, Alan Shearer has been reflecting on a key reason for that happening.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “I know they wanted a midfielder [this summer] but I think [the midfield has] probably been one of their strengths in the first few games.

“In terms of Gravenberch, I think he’s been outstanding hasn’t he.”

After a string of impressive performances from the Dutchman, it’s great to see how widespread the praise for his recent form has become.

Let’s hope that this is the new norm for Ryan Gravenberch and that we look back on missing out on Martin Zubimendi as a blessing in disguise.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Gravenberch (from 32:03) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

