One Liverpool player can expect Slot to bench him soon as James Pearce highlights key concern – opinion

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai’s season so far with Liverpool in 2024/25 is a somewhat tricky one to evaluate.

Arne Slot has already made his feelings clear on the Hungarian international’s lack of goal contributions, whilst also praising the 23-year-old for his ‘outstanding’ pressing game.

James Pearce was understandably supportive of the head coach’s prior comments, pointing to a poor goals total in the Premier League last term.

“Slot spoke recently about how he felt that Szoboszlai needed to contribute more in the final third, I think quite rightly, made the point that for an attacking midfielder, what was it, three Premier League goals last season?” the Athletic reporter spoke on the Walk On podcast.

“That really isn’t sufficient when you’re you’re playing for a team like Liverpool, who dominate possession and create so much.”

The former RB Leipzig star has three goal contributions in seven games so far in 2024/25.

Should Arne Slot bench Dominik Szoboszlai?

First and foremost, you want to see a player willing to do the hard miles in Szoboszlai’s position. Goals are, of course, a key consideration for a footballer playing in such an advanced position, though we can’t lose sight of the midfielder’s importance to the function of Arne Slot’s system.

Harvey Elliott, for instance, may offer more goal threat but could we guarantee the same level of impact when it comes to haranguing the opposition?

Perhaps there’s an opportunity for Curtis Jones – who came on for the Hungarian in the second half against Wolves – to make the space his own?

It’s certainly difficult to see the Scouser coming in for in-form men Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

The only doubt that remains – and it’s worth emphasising that it’s not a particularly strong doubt – is over the short-term future of the No.10 role.

Such concern would have abated at least slightly had Szoboszlai tucked away his close-range finish against Sam Johnstone – a haunting miss that was evidently still playing on his mind after the final whistle.

Beyond resting our No.8 for midweek fixtures, we can’t see Slot making the call to drop him for our league meeting with Crystal Palace.

Though, we suspect our head coach’s ruthless streak will lead him to take radical action if his demands aren’t being met before the international break.