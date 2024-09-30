Liverpool could finally land £67m gem they wanted to sign in 2022 as club open to offers – report

Liverpool may yet have the opportunity to go back in for a player who they tried and failed to sign two years ago.

In the summer of 2022, the Reds had reportedly agreed a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni – then of Monaco (The Mirror) – only for the midfielder to instead opt for a move to Real Madrid.

However, according to Fichajes, the Champions League holders are now open to selling the 24-year-old if an offer in the region of €80m (£66.9m) is tabled.

The report claims that Liverpool are continuing to keep a ‘keen eye’ on the Frenchman’s situation and would be willing to spend big in order to finally bring him to Anfield.

In what may be an intriguing sub-plot, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi – who rejected the chance to sign for Liverpool last month – now has his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu, where he’s reportedly been sought as a long-term successor to Luka Modric (Graeme Bailey, TBR Football).

If the Spaniard were to make that particular transfer, it could trigger a chain of events leading to Tchouameni departing the European champions, which could play into the Reds’ hands at the expense of missing out on another midfield target in the Euro 2024 winner.

Whether or not the France international would want to move on is another matter, though. He’s already at a club who are serial trophy winners, while he’s started all but one of their LaLiga matches so far this season, which attests to how highly he’s appreciated by Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool must also ask themselves if they need to spend £65m+ on a defensive midfielder when Ryan Gravenberch is performing so impeccably in that role under Arne Slot in the early weeks of the campaign.

Right now we don’t envisage a concrete offer for Tchouameni being made by the Reds in 2025, although we won’t completely dismiss the possibity of that happening just yet.

