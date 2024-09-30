Liverpool have ‘expressed interest’ in ‘dominant’ Brazilian wonderkid with £84m clause – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several top European clubs showing an interest in signing a teenage talent who’s catching the eye in Brazil.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have been joined by Chelsea and Barcelona in having ‘expressed interest’ in Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis, while Arsenal and Real Madrid have already submitted ‘initial enquiries’.

The centre-back has a termination clause in his contract to the value of €100m (£83.6m), although his club haven’t issued an asking price as they firmly intend to keep hold of him until the conclusion of next summer’s expanded Club World Cup.

Palmeiras have had quite the reputation for producing top talents of late, having brought Endrick through the ranks before his move to Real Madrid earlier his year.

Reis, who’s six months older than the Brazil international, has had a gentler introduction to the senior side at Allianz Parque, having made just 15 first-team appearances so far and only being handed his debut three months ago (Transfermarkt).

However, the 18-year-old has already shown plenty of attributes which explain why Liverpool and several other European giants are showing a keen interest in him.

Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout has described him as a ‘complete, dominant and elegant centre-back’ who exhibits ‘good confidence in possession, understanding of the game, and an above-average technical capacity’ and has also shown ‘great leadership skills’ for someone so young.

Reis is still quite inexperienced, and if the Reds were to secure his signature in 2025, he’d likely spend a couple of seasons on loan elsewhere in Europe before being entrusted to make a first-team impact at Anfield.

Nonetheless, he seems to be a prodigious young talent who’s worth keeping an eye on over the coming months, with an apparent maturity beyond his tender years.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions