Transfer insider: Martin Zubimendi now has eyes on Real Sociedad exit after Liverpool rejection

Less than two months after turning down the opportunity to join Liverpool, Martin Zubimendi reportedly has eyes on an exit from Real Sociedad.

A few days before the Premier League season started, the 25-year-old opted to remain with the Basque club despite the Reds’ willingness to meet his £51m release clause (Sky Sports).

However, according to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the midfielder seemingly now has his sights set on leaving the Anoeta, but he hasn’t had a change of heart about coming to Anfield.

Instead, Zubimendi’s desire is or a move to Real Madrid, which Liverpool insiders apparently believe was the primary reason for him snubbing the Merseyside giants in August, although LFC and Arsenal both seem to be maintaining their interest in him regardless.

If Liverpool are persisting with their interest in Zubimendi despite him already rejecting the Reds once and seemingly preferring a move to Madrid, it suggests that the Anfield hierarchy view him as the player to enhance Arne Slot’s midfield.

On the one hand the single-mindedness and refusal to give in is admirable, as we shouldn’t merely settle for the next best option if the powerbrokers are fully convinced that the 25-year-old is the man they truly want.

On the other, there’s a risk that enormous time and effort is put towards doomed attempts to sign a player who’s already made it clear that a move to Merseyside isn’t on his agenda.

When Real Madrid comes into view for a Spanish player, it’s usually a lost cause for other suitors to try and outmuscle the Bernabeu giants, particularly in an era when Champions League triumphs are a regular occurrence.

If Richard Hughes and co are adamant that Zubimendi is worth persisting with, then it’s worth a sustained attempt to change his mind, unlikely as it may seem.

However, if those efforts prove fruitless, an outcome which shouldn’t be unexpected, at least the renaissance of Ryan Gravenberch has given Slot a top-class operator in the number 6 role, and one who’s perfect for this Liverpool team.

