‘Outstanding’: TalkSPORT pundit says Liverpool ‘unit’ overlooked by Klopp has absolutely everything

Gabriel Agbonlahor has been left seriously impressed by Ryan Gravenberch’s ‘outstanding’ start to the 2024/25 season.

The Dutch international was named the Man of the Match following Liverpool’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves at the weekend.

“I think apart from one game, he has been Man of the Match all season,” the former Aston Villa star told TalkSPORT.

“He has been outstanding. He didn’t get much game time under Jurgen Klopp, but this season under Slot, he has had a lot of game time.

“He has got strength, he has got aggression, he has got pace, he has got skill, he has got running with the ball, he’s a unit, he has got the size for set pieces as well if needed.

“For me, he is an outstanding midfielder. And I am putting him in there as one of the three midfielders so far this season. An outstanding talent and just shows how strong Liverpool are in that department.”

The awards and adulation have been more than deserved for the Merseysiders’ No.38.

Ryan Gravenberch was sensational against Wolves

In a team performance that could have done with more than one injection of quality during the Reds’ latest Premier League victory, Gravenberch was the shining light.

The former Ajax star posted some remarkable stats at the base of Liverpool’s midfield as Arne Slot’s men secured another three points to take them to the top of the leaderboard.

It says a great deal about how far the 22-year-old has come that an injury to the club’s resident No.6 would represent a huge blow to our ability to fight on all fronts this term.

Ryan Gravenberch is a key midfielder under Arne Slot

Our new head coach backs Gravenberch to the hilt – you can tell by his reliance on the former Bayern Munich man who has played every minute of league and Champions League action this season (630).

It’s already more than a third of his total minutes played under Jurgen Klopp in 2023/24 (1,839) across 39 appearances.

That’s not to discredit our former German tactician’s decision-making or team selection. However, there can be no question that the credit for revitalising our Dutch sensation’s career belongs mostly to Slot.