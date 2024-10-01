(Video) Watch Arne Slot hilariously require a translator after question from ‘Scouse’ journo

Arne Slot has been in charge of Liverpool for four months now but it appears that the Dutchman is still getting to grips with the Scouse accent.

Ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Bologna at Anfield tomorrow night the 46-year-old completed his pre-match press conference earlier today and found one question in particular rather difficult to answer.

It was not the question itself which proved tricky for Slot, but instead the reporter’s ‘Scouse’ accent.

Liverpool’s press officer had to intervene and offer a translation for the former Feyenoord boss – much to the amusement of the other journalists who had attended the press conference.

Check the comical moment below via @BBCMOTD on X: