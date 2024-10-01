‘Without a doubt’ – Ben Foster makes Liverpool prediction after impressive start

Ben Foster has claimed Liverpool are ‘without a doubt’ contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Arne Slot’s side have won five of their opening six league games this term and have conceded just two goals in the process.

Manchester City and Arsenal trail the Reds by just a single point and although there’s still a long way to go in the campaign Foster has been impressed with the Anfield-based outfit after their ‘fantastic start’.

“I think everybody’s kind of made their mind up on Liverpool already that they’re not quite as rock and roll as Klopp had them last season,” the former Premier League ‘keeper said on his Cycling GK Podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

“They’re a little bit more build up from the back, a bit more constricted. It’s not all caution to the wind.

“The way that it’s going so far, they’re getting results and it’s as simple as that. The one they did lose they probably shouldn’t have even lost that, Nottingham Forest, fantastic win for them, though. Only conceding two goals this season is a fantastic start.

“They’ve got to be [title challengers], without a doubt.”

There have been plenty of promising signs during the early weeks of the campaign. The likes of Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz, to name a few, have all started the season in impressive form.

With Liverpool wanting to challenge on all four fronts this term but not having as much squad depth as many of their rivals it’s important that we have some luck with injuries throughout the campaign.

Federico Chiesa has been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash with Bologna at Anfield but let’s hope we can continue our fine form with another victory against the Serie A side.

Reds supporters won’t get carried away despite our impressive showings – but they’ll be praying Slot and Co. can have a debut campaign to remember.

