Liverpool prepared to offer £21m package for red-hot marksman amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool have several crucial contracts to sort out at Anfield in the coming months, although it’s claimed that they could now take advantage of contractual uncertainty elsewhere in order to strengthen their forward line.

According to InterLive.it, the Reds are prepared to offer a five-year deal to Lille hotshot Jonathan David in January belived to be worth €25m (£20.8m) in total.

The Canada international’s current contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy expires next summer, a situation on which LFC and other Premier League clubs may be seeking to pounce.

The player himself has hinted that he’s keeping his options open, although the Ligue 1 club’s hierarchy are determined to try and keep hold of the 24-year-old.

Having netted 58 league goals in the past three seasons at Lille, David has picked up where he’s left off by adding five more in his first six Ligue 1 games this term, with the Canadian already up to seven in all competitions for the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

The Premier League would generally provide him with stiffer opposition than what he’s been facing in France, but he’s still racked up big numbers in what’s widely considered to be one of Europe’s foremost leagues.

If the contract impasse at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy isn’t resolved in the next three months, that’d leave the 24-year-old free to engage with prospective suitors about a possible free transfer in 2025, a scenario which’d surely be enticing for Liverpool.

With Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota already jostling for one centre-forward berth in Arne Slot’s starting line-up, David would be far from guaranteed his place in the team, even considering his fantastic form with Lille.

Nonetheless, should either of those players be tempted away from Anfield or suffer a long-term injury (heaven forbid), the door could well open up for LFC chiefs to push hard for the prolific Canada striker over the coming months.

