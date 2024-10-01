Sky Sports drop foreboding Liverpool injury update from AXA training centre before Bologna

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could potentially be without the talents of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa in their upcoming Champions League encounter with Bologna.

One training ground update confirmed that a scan on the former’s foot concern came back clean but there’s yet to be a clear injury news update on the latter.

“Unfortunately, they have Jo. If I step out of the way, you’ll be able to see that one bit of a good news is that Darwin Nunez is back in training. He obviously missed the game against Wolves through illness,” Vinny O’Connor told Sky Sports.

“But one player you won’t see out there at the moment is Diogo Jota – that’s because he’s picked up a bit of a foot injury. Now, what we’re told is that he’s had a scan, that the scan’s come back clear but he’s just not training today.

“There’s still a possibility he could be involved against Bologna but I think perhaps the likelihood is that Darwin Nunez will get the opportunity to start against Bologna.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

The reporter went on to add: “The other absentee at the minute, Federico Chiesa – we’re not quite sure exactly what the situation is with regards to him. We’ll get a check with that when we speak to Arne Slot a little later on as well.”

The Scotland international had put grimaces on the faces of Reds fans all over the globe after being seen hobbling off the field of play in the 2-1 win over Wolves.

Arne Slot’s pre-Bologna press conference kicks off at 3pm (BST) where we’ll hopefully hear some positive Liverpool injury updates.

Liverpool injury list: How many players are out of action?

With Chiesa and Jota now sidelined (hopefully temporarily), this brings our injury list up to three names.

Harvey Elliott has been receiving treatment since early September after suffering a fractured foot during a training session with England U21s.

Fortunately, it seems we’ll have our Portuguese hitman back up and running in no time. We just hope there’s similar positive injury news for our summer signing ahead of a packed fixture schedule in the latter half of October.

We’re due to play four games after the international break between October 20 to October 30, so there will be plenty in the way of minutes for Chiesa to take advantage of. Not to mention opportunities to hopefully supply Mo Salah with moments of rest before the turn of the year.