Alexis Mac Allister makes ‘different’ admission following Liverpool’s strong start to campaign

- (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has explained what is ‘different’ about his role under Arne Slot this season.

The Argentine midfielder joined the Reds in a £35m deal from Brighton last summer and impressed during his debut campaign on Merseyside under Jurgen Klopp.

The World Cup winner was predominately deployed in a deep-lying midfield role by the German tactician but has so far been operating in a more advanced role under Slot.

Our No.10 has admitted he feels ‘really comfortable’ at the club and is looking forward to tomorrow night’s Champions League clash with Bologna at Anfield.

“Yes, maybe last season I played most of the year as a six so my position is quite different but at the same time we have a lot of freedom,” Mac Allister said (via Liverpoolfc.com). “We try to have a structure and know where our teammates are going to be, but we have freedom as well and sometimes it could be just Ryan [Gravenberch] as a six or sometimes it could be a double six and Dom [Szoboszlai] as a No.10. So, it changes a lot during the game. What I can say is that I feel really comfortable and I really like the idea, so I am really enjoying my football and hopefully tomorrow we can show it.”

Mac Allister has started six of our eight games so far this season (across all competitions) and has been one of our standout performers.

He’s yet to register a goal or assist this term but that doesn’t paint the full picture.

The 25-year-old is a composed figure in the middle of the park and someone who allows those ahead of him to play with freedom.

He has often been joined by Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield so far this season and there appears to be a lovely balance amongst the trio in the engine room.

Keeping the Argentine fit will be imperative if we’re to challenge for silverware this term and let’s hope he can fire us towards another three points tomorrow.

