Arne Slot lifts lid on why Federico Chiesa was missing from Liverpool training

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A somewhat foreboding Liverpool injury update was shared this afternoon concerning Federico Chiesa.

A Sky Sports report from Vinny O’Connor noted that the Italian international was absent from the latest team training session at the AXA centre.

There was some positive injury news to emerge from Kirkby, with Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson back involved in the Reds’ pre-Bologna preparations.

Likewise, Diogo Jota’s stay in the treatment room is only likely to be a short one.

Is Federico Chiesa injured?

Arne Slot thankfully confirmed that Federico Chiesa’s injury concern is not particularly serious. In fact, the 26-year-old could be back in action for us by the time of our visit to Selhurst Park at the weekend.

“Federico trained with us yesterday and came with us today with some problems – I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow, which is a pity for us but of course for him even more,” the Dutchman told reporters gathered for his pre-match presser (via liverpoolfc.com).

“He was looking forward to a Champions League night at Anfield and especially because we’re facing an Italian team. It’s a pity for him but he will be there. Many more nights to come for him.”

When questioned on how long the former Juventus winger would be out of action, the 46-year-old said: “It’s always difficult because it happened yesterday, but I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.

“But this game is not possible for him. We have to wait and see if he can manage to be in the team for Saturday. At worst it’s after the international break.”

It’s an unfortunate update regardless given the Genova-born star’s minutes have been very well managed so far.

The traditionally left-sided winger has featured only three times for Liverpool in the 2024/25 season, racking up 78 minutes across multiple competitions.

Chiesa already has one goal contribution to his name following an unconventional assist for Diogo Jota’s equalising goal against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.