“I’m expecting…” – Arne Slot issues encouraging Liverpool injury update ahead of Bologna clash

Arne Slot has issued a positive injury update on one Liverpool player ahead of the Champions League clash against Bologna on Wednesday night.

Although a minor problem has ruled Federico Chiesa out of the fixture, another forward over whom there had been fitness-related doubts should recover in time to be included against the Rossoblu.

Speaking about Diogo Jota at this afternoon’s press conference, the Reds’ head coach said (via Liverpool Echo): “Diogo missed two sessions after the game against Wolves. He took a knock, [but] I am expecting him to be with us tomorrow.”

Concerns were raised over Jota’s availability after Vinny O’Connor reported for Sky Sports News earlier today that Liverpool’s number 20 was conspicuous by his absence from the squad’s training session.

Thankfully he’s put his knock behind him to be in contention for the Bologna game, with his inclusion all the more crucial given that Chiesa will be sidelined.

With the 27-year-old having started all but one of our matches so far this season, there’s a possibility that Slot will name him among the substitutes tomorrow night and select Darwin Nunez at centre-forward, especially after the former Wolves attacker had a minor injury issue in recent days.

However, having provided the assist for Ibrahima Konate’s opener at Molineux on Saturday and won the penalty that Mo Salah converted to win the game, Jota might’ve made enough of an impression on the boss to retain his starting berth for the midweek clash.

As ever, we trust in the head coach and the medical staff to make a judgement with the team’s best interests in mind, and it’s reassuring to know that the Portugese forward is set to be involved in some capacity against Bologna.

