(Video) Tsimikas appears to beg Salah for new celebration that could debut v Bologna

Mo Salah has cycled through a number of goal celebrations in his time at Liverpool Football Club.

We’ve seen the yoga move (so popular it was replicated by members of the Tunisian national side), the Egyptian’s arms splayed out wide, and a simple point to the sky courtesy of his latest finish against Wolves.

There is no shortage of options for the 32-year-old attacker and it seems that Kostas Tsimikas is now determined for his teammate to add another celebration to his repertoire.

The pair were spotted deep in discussion in team training ahead of the Reds’ upcoming Champions League clash with Bologna on Wednesday.

We may know the truth of what the duo were discussing should Salah add to his scoring tally at Anfield tomorrow.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @drwnunez):