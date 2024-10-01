(Video) Watch what Darwin Nunez was hilariously spotted doing in Liverpool training this afternoon

Darwin Nunez has become a beloved figure at Liverpool for a multitude of reasons.

The Uruguayan is a force of nature that’s nigh on impossible to halt when he’s in his stride and he plays with his heart on his sleeve (which can, admittedly, be to his detriment at times).

On top of that, our No.9 has a strong goofy streak that’s difficult not to fall head over heels in love with.

The former Benfica hitman is sure to bring a smile to the faces of every Liverpool fan watching back footage of our pre-Bologna preparations where he struggled to get to grips with one warm-up routine.

And now he could have an opportunity to show Arne Slot his qualities against Bologna after Diogo Jota missed out on training.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @drwnunez):