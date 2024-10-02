Alexis Mac Allister responds to Rodri’s footballer strike threat with troubling 3-word claim

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister admitted ‘we are tired’ when asked to respond to comments made by Rodri over the possibility of strike action.

The Manchester City footballer previously told the press that footballers were close to taking such drastic action thanks to the increasing demands placed on top-level professionals.

The World Cup-winning Red stopped short of backing the Spaniard, though did highlight a need for improved communication with key stakeholders in the sport.

“I don’t think there is much to add [to what other players have said],” the Argentine international told reporters at Liverpool’s pre-match presser (via the club’s official website).

“The only thing I can say is we all love playing football and, yes, we are tired and there are a lot of games but the only thing I could say, or I want to say, I think, is that we need more communication between all of the parties: between players, managers and everyone. I think that is the easiest way to go forward and that’s the only thing, I think, that the players ask.”

The Merseysiders’ injury list has increased ahead of our Champions League clash with Bologna tonight.

Federico Chiesa misses out on a first taste of Anfield on a European night, though there’s a chance Diogo Jota could be back in action after suffering a foot injury.

Should Alexis Mac Allister and other footballers call for strike action?

One inevitable response which can follow such a question is that footballers at this level are incredibly well-paid and should put up and shut up regardless of objectively worsening workplace conditions.

The thing is, two separate points can be spot on the money here; footballers like Alexis Mac Allister and Rodri are, of course, very well compensated at their respective clubs.

Simultaneously, being asked to compete in potentially as many as 38 Premier League games, up to 13 Champions League games, and potentially seven and eight rounds of Carabao Cup and FA Cup action respectively – on top of international commitments – is a big ask. And that’s without considering efforts to expand the Club World Cup and international tournaments.

Footballers in this day and age are absolutely knackered. So, if our 25-year-old midfielder did opt to support strike action alongside a multitude of Premier League stars, we’d understand.