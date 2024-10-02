(Video) ‘Lucky to have him’ – Alisson grateful to Liverpool teammate who ‘helps us a lot’

Alisson Becker has said that Liverpool are ‘lucky to have’ one player in particular, and we’re sure that every Reds fan will agree with his sentiment.

Mo Salah scored his sixth goal of the season to round off the 2-0 victory over Atalanta at Anfield tonight with 15 minutes remaining, curling an exquisite shot into the far corner of Lukasz Skorupski’s net.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, the goalkeeper neatly summed up the excellence of the Egyptian King as he said: “He’s a player that helps us a lot. Sometimes it looks like he’s not in the game but then suddenly he makes a perfect touch and puts the ball in the top corner. That’s his quality and his strength as well.

“We are lucky to have him but we always have to highlight the hard work the team had and a lot to improve but good enough to win the game.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

If anyone on the pitch was going to conjure a moment of brilliance for that second goal tonight, it always seemed likeliest to be Salah.

The Egyptian had a quiet game in some respects – he didn’t win any duels and completed only 14 passes (Sofascore) – but he still made three key passes and was involved in the defining moments of the match.

Aside from his goal, he also recorded his fifth assist of the campaign by brilliantly setting up Alexis Mac Allister’s opener in the early exchanges against Bologna.

Appreciate him while he’s still here, Reds. Mo Salah is something special.

You can view Alisson’s comments on our number 11 below, via @footballontnt on X: