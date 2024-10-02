Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Bologna: Nunez comes in to lead the line; Nyoni among the subs

Anfield hosts its first Champions League match since February 2023 tonight as Liverpool and Bologna meet for the first time in a competitive fixture.

The Reds began the new-look competition with a 3-1 win away to another Serie A side in AC Milan, while the Rossoblu’s debut in the tournament saw them hold Shakhtar Donetsk to a goalless draw at home.

Arne Slot’s team begin the month top of the Premier League and go into this game off the back of four successive wins in all competitions, whereas tonight’s opponents have won only one match so far in the current campaign.

Liverpool will clearly be favourites to claim three points, although several Italian clubs have left Anfield victorious over the years, most recently Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals six months ago.

Liverpool starting line-up v Bologna

Alisson Becker continues in goal, with an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson in front of him.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister form a dynamic midfield axis, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz also keep their places on the flanks.

The only change to the team from the win over Wolves on Saturday sees Darwin Nunez come in to lead the line, with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench after he incurred a minor knock in recent days.

Trey Nyoni is included among the substitutes, having been omitted from the under-19s’ UEFA Youth League clash earlier today.

