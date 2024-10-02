‘You can sense…’ – Peter Crouch noticed Alisson’s message to Liverpool fans at Anfield tonight

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Peter Crouch noticed Alisson Becker making a pointed message to Liverpool fans during the first half of tonight’s Champions League clash against Bologna.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah, although they had to endure a very nervy 10-minute spell shortly before half-time when they were only one goal to the good.

The Anfield crowd were unable to hide their edginess during that difficult period, something that the goalkeeper picked up on…as did the former LFC striker.

Speaking on punditry duty for TNT Sports, Crouch stated: “Liverpool were in total control and let Bologna back into it. They’ve shot themselves in the foot, playing out from the back and getting caught in possession. Bologna have had chance after chance and Alisson has told the fans to calm down.

“You can sense it is getting a little bit nervy. There’s a bit of history with what happened against Atalanta. Liverpool need to regain control.”

We can understand why Liverpool fans at Anfield would’ve been getting edgy during that spell of Bologna dominance in the first half.

The Reds didn’t help themselves by coughing up possession cheaply in their defensive third of the pitch, with the visitors striking the woodwork twice, and Alisson was called upon to produce a good save from Kacper Urbanski.

The goalkeeper sensed the tension in the stands and sent his own message to the supporters along the lines of ‘Don’t worry; we got this’, which his team eventually did as they regained control in the second half.

Similar to the Wolves game on Saturday, Liverpool had to withstand some nervy moments when they were far below their best, but ultimately they did enough to remain in front and see the result through.