(Video) ‘Might get found out’ – Pundit somehow still not convinced by 41-pass Liverpool colossus

By common consensus among Liverpool fans – and indeed many pundits – Ryan Gravenberch has been one of our best players so far this season.

Rejuvenated in the number 6 role under Arne Slot, the 22-year-old turned in another impressive performance in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Bologna tonight.

However, Damien Delaney remains wedded to his belief that the Dutchman could find it difficult to exert the same influence when LFC meet tougher opposition, claiming that we’ve had a gentle ride so far this term with the fixtures that we’ve encountered.

The ex-Crystal Palace defender said on Virgin Media Ireland: “They still harp on about the number 6 issue. Ryan Gravenberch, in those types of games, might get found out, so that’s why they’re kind of getting away with that, but it’s going nicely [so far].”

Yes, Liverpool will face tougher tests as the season goes on, but how can anyone watch Gravenberch in recent weeks and not be excited about how he might fare when the crunch games come around?

Our number 38 was magnificent again tonight – as per Sofascore, he completed 41 of his 45 passes (91%) and three out of four dribbles attempted, won four out of six duels, played two key passes and made one tackle.

The doubters might keep on doubting, but Ryan just keeps on performing for the Reds, and long may his rapid rise continue!

You can check out Delaney’s comments on Gravenberch below, via @VMSportIE on X: