(Video) Liverpool loanee taken out by horrendous challenge which didn’t even yield a booking

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has had an eventful few days during his spell on loan at Middlesbrough for the season.

The 18-year-old scored the first goal of his senior career as Michael Carrick’s side defeated Stoke 2-0 on Saturday, and they backed that up with an impressive victory away to a West Brom outfit who came into the match top of the Championship.

The young Scot wasn’t on the scoresheet at The Hawthorns, but he was on the end of a horrendous challenge which somehow didn’t even prompt a yellow card from the referee.

Midway through the first half, Doak was caught late and high by Baggies defender Torbjorn Heggem (no relation to ex-Liverpool player Vegard), whose momentum saw him crash into the teenager’s head.

Truth be told, it was a worse infringement than the one which saw Bruno Fernandes sent off against Tottenham on Sunday (a red card which has subsequently been rescinded), and we say that as no great admirers of the Manchester United captain.

Thankfully Doak carried on and played for all but the final 10 minutes last night, but he was fortunate to avoid an injury from an awful tackle by the West Brom player.

You can view Heggem’s challenge on Doak below, taken from Sky Sports’ match coverage and shared via @BoroMundo on X: