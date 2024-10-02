(Video) Catch me if you can: Gravenberch bamboozles Bologna with wonderfully mazy dribble

Liverpool had to endure an edgy first half against Bologna at Anfield tonight, but the performance of Ryan Gravenberch has once again caught the eye.

Aside from one wayward pass at the edge of his team’s penalty area, the Dutchman again looked impressive both in and out of possession in the opening 45 minutes.

One highlight was a mazy dribble which saw him spot a narrow gap between two opposition players and burst through them like Moses parting the Red Sea to collect the ball.

Kacper Urbanski, one of the Bologna men who was rinsed by Gravenberch, stuck out his arm to try and apprehend him, but it was futile to say the least.

It was a snippet of play which sums up the Dutch midfielder’s booming confidence after an excellent start to the season.

You can view the Gravenberch dribble below, via @1947prod on X: