(Video) Keown: current Liverpool hero is best of all-time in his position

Liverpool have a squad of talented players but Martin Keown has handed one man the ultimate accolade as being the best of all-time in his position, for the Reds.

Speaking on Football Focus, the former Arsenal defender stated about Alisson Becker: “I think he just about is Liverpool’s best ever all-time goalkeeper.”

It’s quite the accolade for the Brazilian and shows how highly rated he is within the game, especially to take this title over the likes of Ray Clemence, Tommy Lawrence, Elisha Scott and the many other greats to guard our goal.

We’re lucky to watch the 32-year-old every week and long may that last, as we’ve got the best in the world representing our historic club.

You can watch Keown’s comments on Alisson via @BBCMOTD on X:

