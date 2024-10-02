(Image) Klopp receives ‘special award’ in Germany as joyful jobless life continues

Jurgen Klopp’s life since leaving Liverpool has looked great and as much as we miss seeing the German on our sidelines, it’s lovely to see how much fun he’s having.

This has continued with Mainz sharing on their Instagram account (translated): ‘Congratulations on this special award, Kloppo. 👏

‘Jürgen Klopp received the Federal Order of Merit from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today at Bellevue Palace.’



READ MORE: (Video) Bukayo Saka sends Liverpool fans a message after Arsenal win in Champions League

According to TUM: ‘The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany – also known as the Federal Cross of Merit – is the highest tribute the Federal Republic of Germany can pay to individuals for services to the nation.’

This speaks volumes for the impact that the 57-year-old has not only on football but on everything around him and echoes the sentiment of being given the freedom of the city of Liverpool.

We don’t need reminding how much of a special man our former boss is but it’s always nice when other people agree with us!

You can view the image of Klopp via @1fsvmainz05 on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@1fsvmainz05)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence